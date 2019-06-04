West Virginia Embarking On National Tourism Campaign

BREAKING NEWS
Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 04, 2019, 09:08 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is planning to unveil an advertising campaign to promote the state nationwide.

The governor’s office says in a news release that Justice will be joined by state Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and the West Virginia Trucking Association to announce the pilot program Tuesday in Mineral Wells.

A year ago, the state started an advertising push using John Denver’s iconic song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” That campaign targeted regional out-of-state markets from Cleveland to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Justice has a postgraduate degree in marketing and advertising. One of his campaign themes before he was elected in 2016 was to make the state a tourism mecca that he hoped would create thousands of new jobs.

