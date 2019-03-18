West Virginia education forums set to start

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 18, 2019, 09:21 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia education officials are kicking off a series of public hearings as part of preparations for an upcoming special legislative session.

The first of seven forums is set for Monday night at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. Others being held this week are scheduled for Tuesday night at Mount View High School in Welch, Wednesday at Capital High in Charleston and Thursday at Woodrow Wilson High in Beckley.

Each forum will start at 6 p.m. and will include discussions in small groups on core education issues.

Gov. Jim Justice called the special session to address teacher pay raises and other education issues. He’s asked legislators to meet with teachers, parents and other stakeholders before returning to Charleston later this year.

