Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education West Virginia education bill advances as teachers protest
EducationFeaturedNewsWatchState News

West Virginia education bill advances as teachers protest

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 17, 2019, 21:25 pm

66
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday advanced a sweeping education proposal to allow the states first charter schools after a similar Senate bill sparked massive teacher protests at the state Capitol.

The measure cleared an early hurdle as lawmakers in the GOPcontrolled chamber moved it forward, potentially setting it up for a full vote Wednesday. The bill debuted earlier in the day with its Republican sponsor framing it as a fresh start.

For Democrats, the move appeared to be unexpected. They asked why the House was creating its own wideranging bill and questioned how charter schools would work. On the House floor, the concerns were more pointed.

Weve said over and over that we dont want this bill and its like the Frankenstein bill, it keeps coming back, said Del. Cody Thompson, a Democrat.

The booming chants of teachers in the hall outside the House seeped into the chamber, sometimes forcing lawmakers to raise their voices as they spoke into microphones.

The introduction of the House bill comes after a Senate GOP proposal that has been widely criticized by Democrats and teachers union leaders as essentially the same measure that launched a twoday walkout by educators in February. Teachers also packed the statehouse earlier this month as the Senate passed its bill, which includes a teacher pay raise, mental health services for students and a provision that allows county boards to fire educators who strike.

The House proposal, among other things, would cap the number of charter schools at 10 and doesnt include language prohibiting teacher strikes. The West Virginia Education Association immediately panned the bill, tweeting a call for teachers to ask their delegates to oppose it.

Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw dismissed the idea that his chambers broadbased bill was similar to the Senate proposal.

I would encourage people to just simply read it. A pretty cursory reading of the bill makes it clear thats not the case, he said, noting the limits on charters.

Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said the House bill ignores the will of the people.

Its clear that our delegates are not listening, he said. Theyre not listening to the citizens of West Virginia.

President Donald Trump inserted himself into the debate Monday afternoon, tweeting support for the states Republican governor in a move that drew laughs, as well as confusion, on the House floor.

One size doesnt fit all I support West Virginia Schools. Keep up the great work, @WVGovernor Big Jim Justice I am with you!, Trump tweeted.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has feuded publicly with Senate leaders over their bill, which has been backed by Trumps education secretary.

Asked what he made of Trumps tweet, Hanshaw said he wasnt sure that I understood what he said.

Justice called the special session after the legislature failed to agree on education measures before the regular session ended in March. Public forums on education were held statewide, at the end of which the Department of Education released a report questioning the formation of charter schools.

Previous PostEducation Reform Bill Passes House Despite Large Teacher Turnout Against It
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X