WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia In Early Stages Of Medical Marijuana Planning
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchStateUncategorized

West Virginia In Early Stages Of Medical Marijuana Planning

Rebecca FernandezBy May 20, 2017, 22:25 pm

482
1
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say they’re in the early stages of developing a plan to implement the state’s new medical marijuana law.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the state Department of Health and Human Resources has devoted a section of its website to frequently asked questions and more information.

Only one agency responsible for nominating a member to the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has publicly announced the nominee — Joe Hatton, deputy commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the medical marijuana measure into law on April 19. The law permits doctors to recommend marijuana be used for medicinal purposes and establishes a regulatory system. The law states that no patient or caregiver ID cards will be issued until July 2019.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTrump On International Soil For First Time As President
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives