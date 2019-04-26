West Virginia DNR Director Arrested In Florida, Charged With Domestic Battery

(WOAY) – The West Virginia DNR Director was arrested in Flordia after allegedly striking a woman.

According to court documents, on April 6, 2019, the victim stated she was at her residence when the defendant, Stephen Scott McDaniel, 53, came over after drinking at the bars in downtown St. Augustine, Fl. The victim stated the defendant was angry because she would not pick him up from one of the bars. A verbal argument escalated when McDaniel became physical with her.

McDaniel allegedly held the victim on the bed, was on top of her with his knee pressing down on her left forearm. The victim stated her hair was in her face when the defendant placed one hand on her mouth and nose causing her to have trouble breathing. The victim said the defendant had his hand on the left side of her face holding her down.

As the altercation escalated, McDaniel picked up a lamp and was standing next to the bed, and was shaking the lamp. The victim told police she believed he was going to kill her.

Police observed a bruise on the victims left eye, along with a laceration under her upper lip. Red marks were also observed on the victim’s neck.

When police interviewed McDaniel, he told them that he did get into an altercation with the victim but denied any physical contact. A small cut was observed on the top of the defendant’s left hand.

McDaniel was charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

McDaniel entered a deferred prosecution agreement, which means he didn’t plead guilty or say he was innocent. The agreement which states that he is not able to contact the victim, he is not able to possess firearms as a condition of his employment within the state of West Virginia or Florida, he cannot enter any bars, liquor stores, or establishments that primarily sell alcohol, he cannot consume alcoholic beverages, and has to complete an approved batterer’s intervention program successfully.

If McDaniel doesn’t violate the agreement within 12 months, then all charges will be dismissed.

The Governor’s office at this time has not responded to our request if he has talked to McDaniel about the incident and if he plans on letting him keep his job.

You can view the court documents below:

The victim did not want to receive medical attention when asked and the victim also did not want to complete an audio statement of the incident.