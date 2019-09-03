West Virginia Department of Agriculture Waives Requirements for Animals Evacuating Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced it is waiving movement entry requirements for animals evacuated into West Virginia due to Hurricane Dorian. Meanwhile, the State Fair of West Virginia is offering temporary shelter for evacuated equine. The State Fair can accommodate up to 100 horses.

“West Virginians are always quick to respond to those in need. To those seeking refuge from the hurricane’s path, West Virginia is here for you,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

Normally, all equine entering West Virginia from other states are required to have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days and a negative Coggins test within the past year. State Veterinarian Dr. James Maxwell made the decision to waive those requirements.

“Just like people, we must get animals out of harm’s way,” said Dr. Maxwell. “This is common practice in emergency situations.”

The State Fair is requesting anyone seeking accommodations do so by calling in advance to 304-645-1090 during business hours and 304-667-5089 after hours (4:30 p.m.). Owners will be responsible for the care of their own animals. There will be no stalling fee for horses. Owners wishing to camp can do so at a minimal charge of $15 per night for full hook ups.

The State Fair of West Virginia is located in Fairlea, in Greenbrier County, just off the I-64 exit.