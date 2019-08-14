Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia delegate resigns to take private job

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 14, 2019, 11:34 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Del. Jason Harshbarger is resigning to take a job in the private sector.

The Republican from Ritchie County submitted a resignation letter to the speaker of the House of Delegates on Wednesday. He will leave his post Aug. 30.

Harshbarger is the House’s assistant majority whip. He is the chairman of the committee on natural resources and also sits on the energy, judiciary and industry and labor committees.

His letter did not say what job he was taking after three years of representing the district. A voicemail left at Harshbarger’s home wasn’t immediately returned.

Gov. Jim Justice will choose a replacement to serve the rest of Harshbarger’s term from a list of names submitted by the district’s party executive committee.

Tyler Barker

