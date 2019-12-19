West Virginia Delegate Higginbotham urges Sen. Manchin to support President Trump, not impeach him

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Following this week’s decision by the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald J. Trump, Delegate Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, today announced he is calling on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to oppose this partisan charade to remove our duly elected Commander-in-Chief.

“President Trump has been good for West Virginia.” Delegate Higginbotham said. “He is fighting to improve our economy, support working families, and rebuild our infrastructure. There are so many more important things our government should be focusing on.”

With a late-night vote on Wednesday, the House of Representatives made the decision in a highly partisan fashion with every Republican voting against it and almost every Democrat voting to impeach. The final call now rests on the Senate.

Delegate Higginbotham added, “History will remember this. We The People will remember this. It is up to Senator Manchin how he would like to be remembered.”

Delegate Higginbotham represents the 13th District in the House of Delegates. The 13th District includes portions of Jackson, Mason, and Putnam counties.