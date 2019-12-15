Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia deer gun season kill totals down from 2018
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

West Virginia deer gun season kill totals down from 2018

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 15, 2019, 14:52 pm

37
0

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season was down compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.

Hunters killed 36,796 deer from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7. That was down 17 percent from the 2018 period, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release.

The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.

Assistant game management chief Gary Foster said this year’s buck season opened later than normal. Heavy oak mast conditions in the southwest region of the state also contributed to the lower totals.

The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continues through Dec. 31, while muzzleloader deer season runs from Monday through Dec. 22.

The DNR also said hunters killed 1,113 turkeys during the fall season, down 8 percent from 2018.

Previous PostWest Virginia governor says residency mandate ‘nebulous’
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X