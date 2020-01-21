West Virginia Cruises Past Texas, 97-59

WOAY – For the second time this month, West Virginia men’s basketball faced a stretch of two Big 12 opponents on a Saturday and Monday. For the second time this month, the Mountaineers rebounded from a Saturday road loss with a Monday win.

Four players reached double figures as West Virginia (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) rolled past Texas 97-59 Monday night in Morgantown.

WVU embarked on a run midway through the first half that turned a 15-13 lead into 43-15, holding the Longhorns scoreless for nearly seven minutes. Derek Culver had 13 points for the Mountaineers, while Oscar Tshiebwe also added 13 points and 11 rebounds (doing so hours after younger brother Debaba had a double-double himself for Beckley Prep IJN).

West Virginia stays home Saturday when they host Missouri for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’s the second straight year the Mountaineers have faced the same SEC opponent in both football and men’s basketball; WVU football lost to the Tigers in September. In 2018-19, the Mountaineers beat Tennessee in football, but lost in men’s basketball.