West Virginia crime lab reduces pending cases

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab has reduced pending cases by more than half.

News outlets report a statement from police says the backlog at the end of 2016 was nearly 5,000 cases but that has been reduced to 2,300 cases.

West Virginia’s only full-service crime lab to analyzed evidence is located at West Virginia State Police headquarters in South Charleston.

The statement said employee turnover and equipment upgrades have posed challenges in recent years, but grants and improved funding have resulted in more competitive salaries and equipment purchases.

Police say the reduction in pending caseloads means fewer delays in criminal cases, which will reduce jail costs.