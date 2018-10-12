BREAKING NEWS
Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch State West Virginia court blocks justice’s impeachment trial
StateTop Stories

West Virginia court blocks justice’s impeachment trial

Terell BaileyBy Oct 11, 2018, 23:48 pm

16
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A group of judicial stand-ins has granted a petition sought by West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman to block her upcoming impeachment trial.

Five acting justices on the Supreme Court ruled in an opinion issued Thursday that the prosecution of Workman in the state Senate would violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause.

Workman had filed the petition against the state Senate and its leaders, acting as the court of impeachment. Her impeachment trial had been set to start in the chamber next Monday.

Senate spokesman Jacque Bland says in a statement the Senate plans to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Bland said the Court of Impeachment still plans to convene on Monday, even though the order prohibits it from proceeding with the trial.

Previous PostAppalachian commission awards $26M to struggling coal towns
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X