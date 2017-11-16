Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia county hands bill to state for fighting fire
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

West Virginia county hands bill to state for fighting fire

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 16, 2017, 09:27 am

247
0

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia has been handed a $1.44 million bill for a county’s expense of fighting a weeklong warehouse fire.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County officials presented the bill Tuesday to Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy.

Officials believe the county would have gone bankrupt if they had to foot the bill themselves.

The largest expense of more than $916,000 was from a Pennsylvania contractor that specializes in putting out industrial fires. Another expense of about $390,000 was for air-quality testing conducted by the Little Rock, Arkansas-based Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health.

The blaze began Oct. 21 in the 420,000-square-foot (39,000-square-meter) property owned by Intercontinental Export Import Inc., or IEI Plastics.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

comments

Previous PostCommunity is Invited to Celebrate and Envision the Future in Downtown Princeton
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives