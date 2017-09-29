WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia county gets drug-trafficking designation
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

West Virginia county gets drug-trafficking designation

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 29, 2017, 09:18 am

92
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal authorities have designated West Virginia’s Wood County as a high intensity drug trafficking area eligible for support for joint federal, state and local police enforcement efforts.

Richard Baum, acting director of National Drug Control Policy, says the designation and funding should help disrupt and dismantle trafficking networks.

West Virginia is dealing with what authorities call an opioid addiction crisis.

Other counties with the designation are Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming.

Comments

comments

Previous PostMount Hope Police Office Honored For Saving Life
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives