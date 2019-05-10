West Virginia County Declares Emergency Over Road Conditions

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) – Another West Virginia county has declared a state of emergency over poor road conditions.

News outlets report Hancock County commissioners made the declaration Thursday in hopes of expediting state money to make improvements.

Hancock County Commission President Joe Barnabei says the county sent a list of roads needing immediate repair to the state but there’s been little progress made.

Commissioner Jeff Davis said appeals to the state appear to be “falling on deaf ears” and officials hope the declaration will bring some relief. Davis says commissioners would like state officials to visit and see road conditions first-hand.

Other West Virginia counties, including Preston and Marshall, have also declared states of emergency over road conditions.