Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch West Virginia County Declares Emergency Over Road Conditions
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

West Virginia County Declares Emergency Over Road Conditions

Tyler BarkerBy May 10, 2019, 13:41 pm

0
0

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) – Another West Virginia county has declared a state of emergency over poor road conditions.

News outlets report Hancock County commissioners made the declaration Thursday in hopes of expediting state money to make improvements.

Hancock County Commission President Joe Barnabei says the county sent a list of roads needing immediate repair to the state but there’s been little progress made.

Commissioner Jeff Davis said appeals to the state appear to be “falling on deaf ears” and officials hope the declaration will bring some relief. Davis says commissioners would like state officials to visit and see road conditions first-hand.

Other West Virginia counties, including Preston and Marshall, have also declared states of emergency over road conditions.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X