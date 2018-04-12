West Virginia concealed handgun licenses OK in Minnesota

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses are now recognized in Minnesota

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office announced the addition on Wednesday. The attorney general’s website says more than 30 states recognize West Virginia licenses.

Morrisey’s office said in a news release that it engaged in discussions with Minnesota officials to secure the recognition.

To obtain a concealed handgun license, West Virginia residents can contact their local sheriff’s office.

