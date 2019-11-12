West Virginia CHIP announces maternity services coverage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP) has added coverage for maternity services. Eligible populations include current WVCHIP members and newly pregnant women over age 19 with incomes between 185% and 300% of the Federal Poverty Level and no other health insurance coverage.

WVCHIP maternity services include medical, pharmacy, dental, vision, behavioral health and prenatal care. The mother is eligible for continued services for 60 days after delivery. The newborn is eligible for services up to one year.

“Maternity services can reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and are important to the health of the mother and baby,” said Jean Kranz, WVCHIP Executive Director. “We encourage residents who believe they may be eligible to apply for coverage.”

Enrollment applications can be submitted online at www.wvinroads.org. Paper applications can be submitted at DHHR county offices and are available for download at chip.wv.gov. The income eligibility guidelines can be found on the WVCHIP website at https://chip.wv.gov/eligibility/Pages/default.aspx.

For assistance, call the WVCHIP Help Line at 1-877-982-2447 or visit a DHHR county office. Additional information about WVCHIP coverage is available at chip.wv.gov.