West Virginia children’s reading group receives award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia group that works to help children with reading has been chosen as one of 10 U.S. nonprofits to receive $10,000 in books.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Read Aloud West Virginia was chosen by UPS Store Inc. to receive the books from Scholastic. UPS said in a news release the contest was set up to honor the 10th anniversary of the Toys For Tots Literacy Program.

The 10 programs chosen from more than 1,000 nominated nationwide were picked for dedication to supporting literacy efforts in underserved communities.

Read Aloud West Virginia Executive Director Mary Kay Bond said Kanawha County volunteer Lesley McCallister saw an email about the competition and nominated the West Virginia group. Bond says it’s “thrilling” and “a real tribute to the work our volunteers have done.”