West Virginia Capitol capacity reduced during dome repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Capitol Police say the building’s total capacity has been reduced because of ongoing repairs to the interior of the dome.

The limitation is in place during the repairs, including the legislative session starting this week. The repairs are expected to continue until fall 2020.

The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said in a news release the entire rotunda is walled off. The revised occupancy load for the remaining space outside the House and Senate chambers is 602, with 1,062 for the space around the lower rotunda on the ground floor.

A safety survey sought last year showed a total capacity for upper and lower rotunda areas of 3,520 people, or 1,760 for each level.