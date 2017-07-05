West Virginia Business College to remain open during appeal

Advertisement



WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Business College will remain open as a judge’s last-minute reprieve has allowed it while the school appeals state officials’ order to close.

The Intelligencer reports the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education ordered the college to close by June 30 after the school lost its accreditation. Ohio County Circuit Judge David Sims granted a stay of the order after attorney Ron Kasserman filed documents arguing that the U.S. Department of Education no longer recognizes the college’s accrediting agency, the Accrediting Council on Independent Colleges and Schools.

U.S. education department spokesman Al Betancourt says the college can continue participating in federal financial aid programs.

Three former students have sued the college, contending that the degrees awarded last month are worthless because of the lack of accreditation.

