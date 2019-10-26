West Virginia bracing for potential $100M budget cut

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials are readying for a potential $100 million cut to the state budget.

Revenue department secretary Dave Hardy on Friday said the governor has asked the agency to prepare for the possible cut, saying they want to be ready for all fiscal scenarios.

The move comes after Republican Gov. Jim Justice quietly announced that the state came in nearly $30 million under its revenue estimates in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Justice frequently touts positive financial figures for the state and has said his plans for the economy are working.

Hardy says officials have had 21 budget hearings in the last two months where agencies have been asked to find areas that could be cut. He says no specific amount of cuts have been determined.