West Virginia Board of Education to Host Listening Tour

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) will host six meetings at locations around the state as a part of a 2019 listening tour. The purpose of the tour is to provide an opportunity for members of the public to inform the work, processes and policies of the WVBE that support high-quality learning.

Continuing the work of the West Virginiaâ€™s Education Voice tour that the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) held last spring, the WVBE listening tour will consist of discussions facilitated by WVDE staff and external stakeholders. In addition, comment cards will be available on-site and an online survey will also be posted for respondents to share their thoughts and concerns. Topics include: flexibility around curriculum, credits and standards; teacher preparation, recruitment and retention; family engagement and Local School Improvement Councils; and career readiness.

â€œThe West Virginia Board of Education is committed to being accessible to the residents of this state in order to reach and sustain high levels of student achievement and system accountability,â€ said WVBE President David Perry. The listening tour allows us to meet people close to their homes and have an open dialogue about critical issues. We look forward to traveling across the state and hope that families, students, stakeholders, business representatives, local leaders and educators will attend.â€

Two meetings will be held in each Congressional district during October. Dates and locations are as follows:

October 7 Mingo Central High School, Delbarton, WV

October 9 Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

October 23 Greenbrier West High School, Charmco, WV

October 24 James Rumsey Technical Institute, Martinsburg, WV

October 29 Putnam Career and Technical Center, Eleanor, WV

October 30 John Marshall High School, Glen Dale, WV

A summary report of insights gained will be generated by December 1, 2019. Each meeting begins at 6 p.m. and concludes by 8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by local ProStart students. Pre-registration is requested, but not required and can be completed by visiting: https://wvde.us/education-public-forum/.