West Virginia Bill Would Allow People With Permits To Carry Guns On College Campuses

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 11, 2019, 11:44 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A public hearing will be held today at 2 pm to discuss a bill that would allow people who have a concealed carry permit to carry guns on college campuses.

House Bill 2519, “The Campus Self Defense Act”, The purpose of this bill is to allow a person who holds a current and valid license to carry a concealed deadly weapon to carry such a weapon on the campus and in the buildings of a state institution of higher education. It provides exceptions and immunity to an institution for a licensee’s intentional or unintentional use of a firearm while carrying it under the act.

The bill seeks to acknowledge that violence against disarmed law-abiding citizens is an increasing, but unnecessary, occurrence. The bill is an attempt by the Legislature to reaffirm a law-abiding citizen’s Second Amendment Right, the right to protect themselves by allowing legally licensed and permitted employees, staff, and students of public universities the right to legally carry a concealed weapon within specified limitations.

You can read the bill below:

hb2519 intr
