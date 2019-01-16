Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia bill addresses slow left-lane drivers

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 16, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginians have long complained about motorists driving at reduced speeds in the left lane of highways. Now a state lawmaker is doing something about it.

Delegate Gary Howell has introduced a bill that would make it illegal to drive in the left lane of a multilane highway while impeding other traffic.

Howell is chairman of the House committee on government organization. He says in a statement, “it’s time we crack down on these nuisance drivers.”

The bill would make the slow-driving practice a misdemeanor punishable by a $100 fine for a first offense and $200 for each subsequent offense.

Howell says the bill is a matter of public safety as well as driver convenience. He says many interstate accidents occur while motorists are trying to change lanes to get around a slower driver.

