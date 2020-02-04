West Virginia-based production crew begins work on film set in the Ambrosia Inn

Anna Saunders
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A production group called Butter Chicken Pictures, made up entirely of people with roots to West Virginia, is working on a film that will be set in the Ambrosia Inn in Beckley. 

Right now, they are working on a crowdfunding video to hopefully begin filming in the Spring.

The film is called “Ambrosia and is described as a slapstick comedy with an old Hollywood feel. 

Shane Pierce, who heads up the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, is serving as co-director and co-writer for the film.

“A story like this that’s sort of a silly, screwball comedy goes against some of the stereotypical stories that you expect coming out of West Virginia, and I think that’s important, too, because it just breaks some of those stereotypes and reminds people that whatever your story is, it doesn’t have to fit a specific narrative, because it’s yours,” Pierce said.  

The crew’s goal is to get the funding to reach their goal of officially starting this May. 

