West Virginia Auto Show kicks off today for a weekend full of events

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The 2020 West Virginia Auto Show, presented by Huntington National Bank takes over the new Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday, January 17 through Sunday, January 19.

For three exciting days, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will transform into a car aficionado’s dream featuring hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and hybrids, luxury rides and more. New this year, the Motorcycle & Powersports Pavilion will showcase motorcycles, side x sides and more from local dealerships. We’re also going to be performing a Jeep overhaul live in the Jeep display all show days – transforming it from a stock Jeep to something off-road worthy. Also new this year, Friday Night Lights and Flights, craft brews and a variety of food options will be available from 4-8 p.m. on the show floor.

From consumers to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out all the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology and connectivity. Several new models will turn heads on the show floor including the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby, 2020 Jeep Gladiator, 2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Ram 2500, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2020 Toyota Highlander and more. Luxury brands are always a favorite and the show will feature the hottest models from Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

Car buffs will delight in the Car Clubs of West Virginia Showcase featuring a variety of classics and treasures from across the state, courtesy of West Virginia Motorsports Council. Also, kids can hop behind the wheel and test drive mini electric cars on the Kids Test Track at the auto show. The largest auto show in West Virginia, this annual event will also feature the latest electric vehicles, pre-production models and fun for the little ones.

New this year, a Subaru Pet Adoption Event will take place inside the convention center at the Subaru exhibit, to help pets find forever homes. Adorable adoptable pups will be available for adoption from local rescue organizations. In addition to the adoption opportunities, attendees are also invited to have FREE custom pet tags created for their pets with the Subaru Loves Pets engraver. All activities are complimentary, but donations are welcome and will go to support the various local rescue organizations.

The West Virginia Auto Show will be open to the public Friday, January 17 through Sunday, January 19, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, located at 200 Civic Center Drive, in Charleston. Show hours are Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for senior citizens (62 and older), military (w/any DOD/ID), $7 for children (ages 7-12) and free for children 6 and younger. On Family Day, Sunday, January 19, all children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. The West Virginia Auto Show is presented by the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows. For additional information, visit www.WestVirginiaAutoShow.com or follow www.facebook.com/WestVAAutoShow, @WestVAAutoShow on Twitter and @WestVAAutoShow on Instagram. Hashtag: #WVAutoShow.