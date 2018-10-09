NewsWatchState
West Virginia authorities recover body from river
By Daniella HankeyOct 09, 2018, 14:39 pm
LOGAN, WV (AP)- Authorities have recovered a body from a river in West Virginia.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday reporting the body was found in the Guyandotte River. The sheriff’s office is trying to identify the body.
The statement says it appears to be a white male who was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and orange and black tennis shoes.
The body is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
