West Virginia Attorney General’s office to remove division
By Daniella HankeyAug 03, 2018, 04:26 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is eliminating its Division of Employment Programs and Workers’ Compensation Defense, resulting in the loss of 10 jobs.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the division will shut down Monday in response to the state Insurance Commission ending a long-term contract with the office. A spokesman for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Curtis Johnson, says the division served the Insurance Commission and its claims against the state’s Workers’ Compensation Old Fund.
Johnson says the fund’s dwindling claims led the Insurance Commission to end the contract. Insurance Commissioner Allen McVey says the privatization of Worker’s Compensation in 2006 sharply decreased claims needing legal action, so the agency felt it no longer needed the office’s representation. McVey says remaining claims will be referred to in-house attorneys and third-party administrators.
