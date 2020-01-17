West Virginia anglers catch record grass carp, blue catfish in January

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — The state length records for grass carp and blue catfish were broken earlier in January by two West Virginia anglers, the Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday.

Zachary Adkins of Cabins caught a 53.1-inch, 59-pound grass carp at Warden Lake in Hardy County on Jan. 3. Adkins used a large swimbait to catch the fish, which broke the previous length record of 50.75 inches. William Tucker still holds the weight record with a 71.69-pound grass carp caught at Warden Lake in 2005.

Justin Conner of Culloden caught a 49.84-inch, 58.38-pound blue catfish on the Ohio River in Mason County on Jan. 11. Conner used cut shad to catch the fish, which broke the previous length record of 47.75 inches. Mark Blauvelt continues to hold the weight record with a 59.74-pound blue catfish caught on the Ohio River in 2016.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records listed in the fishing regulations, available at license agents and online at www.wvdnr.gov. A record catch should be reported to the district fisheries biologist in the nearest DNR district office as soon as possible. Guidelines for reporting a record catch are listed in the fishing regulations.