West Virginia American Water Waiving Tap Fee For Rosedale Properties In Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Water will not be shut off for roughly 200 people in Oak Hill after landlord doesn’t pay water company.

West Virginia American Water is working diligently with residents of the Rosedale mobile home park in Oak Hill to bring individually metered water service to residents, which will prevent them from being affected by any future water service disconnection related to the significant past-due amount owed by the property owner. Residents should call West Virginia American Water’s Charleston office at 304-353-6300 to request a new service application.

West Virginia American Water has agreed to waive the $300 new tap fee for current residents, but each resident must complete and submit their application as quickly as possible. This will allow us to set each resident up with their own water meter and account. Once a resident is assigned a West Virginia American Water account number, they will need to apply in-person for sewer service at the Oak Hill Sanitary Board office. Residents must be set up with both a water account and a sewer account before we can start their individually metered water service.

West Virginia American Water does not have any immediate plans to discontinue water service at the Rosedale mobile home park to allow time for residents to establish their individual water and sewer service. The company is also working with the property owner to establish a payment plan.

It’s all because their landlord allegedly hasn’t been paying the water company- and owes thousands of dollars. Oak Hill city manager Bill Hannabass and the west Virginia American water company’s hands are tied- but are trying to come up with a solution. At the sanitary board meeting, Thursday- They say the landlord- Keith Manning- has to pay what they feel is a fair amount of the debt by January second. If not- the water will be shut off.. the city also plans to put in a water meter in for residents to use- but they’ll have to buy the individual pipes