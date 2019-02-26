Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News West Virginia American Water offering environmental grants
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

West Virginia American Water offering environmental grants

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 26, 2019, 10:05 am

31
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Organizations in West Virginia American Water’s service areas can apply for the company’s 2019 Environmental Grant Program awards, being offered for community-based environmental projects.

The company is looking for projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water or groundwater supplies through partnerships.

The company’s service areas included in the program are Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Webster counties.

Proposed projects must be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30. The deadline to apply is March 29.

Information and application requirements are available online .

Previous PostDEA announces enhanced tool for registered drug manufacturers and distributors to combat opioid crisis
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X