West Virginia American Water lifts extended boil water advisory for former Boone-Raleigh PSD Water System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced today that all customers previously served by the Boone-Raleigh Public Service District (PSD) are no longer under a precautionary boil water advisory. The advisory was previously issued by the PSD due to a lack of certified water treatment operators and is now lifted for all customers along Rt. 3 in Boone County, including the towns of Sylvester and Whitesville.

“Our team worked safely and efficiently to complete an interconnection between West Virginia American Water’s system in Boone County and the former PSD system,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “All customers are now being served by our Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston, allowing us to lift the longstanding boil water advisory.”

West Virginia American Water completed its acquisition of the Boone-Raleigh water system in July 2019. The transaction followed several months of emergency aid to the distressed public service district, which had historically experienced more than 60 percent water loss and frequent water outages due to leaks. The PSD was no longer able to provide adequate investments into the water system, and West Virginia American Water stepped in to provide vital service for those customers. Now that the interconnection is complete, next steps will include updating and improving infrastructure throughout the system to ensure reliable water service.