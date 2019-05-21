West Virginia American Water Launches 2019 Infrastructure Upgrade Map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water customers can see their water bills at work on the company’s interactive online map of its 2019 infrastructure upgrade projects. This user-friendly map allows West Virginia American Water customers to view details about water main replacement projects and other water distribution system upgrades throughout the company’s service area.

“We’re committed to showing our customers how we’re putting their water bills to work providing safe, clean and affordable water service,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Investing in our infrastructure is a key component to providing reliable service over a long period of time. We want to be transparent about when and where our infrastructure projects are taking place so that customers know how we’re investing in their neighborhoods and communities.”

Now in its third year, this online map application developed by West Virginia American Water’s local GIS team features locations of and information about projects completed in 2017 and 2018 as well as new projects underway in 2019. West Virginia American Water encourages customers, contractors, employees, public officials and regulators to visit the map for important information about water system upgrades in their local communities. More projects will be added to the map throughout the year as they get underway and the map displays a running total of project investments.

In 2018, West Virginia American Water invested $25.3 million to replace more than 30 miles of aging water lines across West Virginia, along with valves, service lines and fire hydrants – enhancing system resiliency, improving water quality, increasing flows for fire protection and reducing service interruptions. This year, West Virginia American Water plans to invest approximately $18.2 million on continued upgrade projects.

“Water infrastructure across the nation is aging and in need of repair or replacement,” Burton continued. “We’re pleased that we can share these activities with our customers through a free online map accessible from any computer or smartphone.”

The 2019 Infrastructure Upgrade Map, which can be found on West Virginia American Water’s website under Water Quality > System Upgrades, features summaries of project counts, total dollars invested and length of upgraded water lines across the bottom of the screen. Users navigate the map by panning and zooming and can click on individual projects once zoomed in for specific project details.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.