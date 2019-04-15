West Virginia American Water Encourages Public Participation in Source Water Protection Plan Updates

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia American Water announced today that public versions of draft updated Source Water Protection Plans (SWPPs) for each of its eight water systems are available online for public review. The company encourages feedback on these draft plans through online submissions, webinars and a series of meetings that company representatives are holding across West Virginia American Water’s service areas in April and May.

“Source water protection is an important part of our overall mission to provide clean, reliable, water service to our customers,” said Erica Pauken, source water protection lead for West Virginia American Water. “We are updating plans for each of our water systems with new information that we have obtained since 2016 and providing progress updates on our ongoing source water protection activities. We are committed to informing and engaging the public and key stakeholders in that process.”

Public versions of draft plans, meeting schedules and additional information on watersheds and source water protection can be found online at www.westvirginiaamwater.com under the menu Water Quality > Source Water Protection. Plans available for review include the following components: Regulatory definitions, stakeholder engagement, water system information, water loss information, watershed delineations, potential contaminant sources, management plans, source water monitoring, alternative sources of supply, contingency plans, communications plans, an event response flow chart and message templates.

Comments may be submitted online anytime or by mail to West Virginia American Water, Attn: Source Water Protection State Lead, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.

New this year, customers will have the opportunity to provide feedback during webinar meetings on April 23 and 24. Customers can choose to attend one webinar for general information about the source water protection plans and to ask system specific questions. Webinar options are as follows:

Tuesday, April 23rd from 12-1 p.m.

Call-in toll number (US/Canada): 1-650-479-3208

Access code: 669 519 571

Tuesday, April 23rd from 6-7 p.m.

Call-in toll number (US/Canada): 1-650-479-3208

Access code: 664 524 504

Wednesday, April 24th from 12-1 p.m.

Call-in toll number (US/Canada): 1-650-479-3208

Access code: 660 231 722

Wednesday, April 24th from 6-7 p.m.

Call-in toll number (US/Canada): 1-650-479-3208

Access code: 667 631 546

Customers can also provide input at public meetings. Each meeting will be tailored for the local water system(s) and will present specific information relevant to that system. The public meetings will be offered in each operating area at the locations, dates and times listed below.

Southern Operating Area – Bluefield, Bluestone, and New River Water Systems

Monday, May 20, 2019

11:30 a.m. – Holiday Inn Express, 805 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV 24740

6 p.m. – Fayetteville City Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Central Operating Area – Kanawha Valley Water System

Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Clay Center Walker Theater, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV 25301

Western Operating Area – Huntington Water System

Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington, WV 25702

Northern Operating Area – Gassaway, Webster Springs, and Weston Water Systems

Thursday, May 23, 2019

11:30 a.m. – Braxton County RETI Ctr., 89 Richard D Minnich Drive, Sutton, WV 26601

6 p.m. – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 West 2nd Street, Weston, WV 26452

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.