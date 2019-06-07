West Virginia American Water Announces New Customer Portal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Customers of West Virginia American Water are now able to more easily access their accounts through a newly developed, mobile-friendly account management site. American Water’s 24-hour Customer Portal, recently launched in West Virginia, allows customers to more easily make payments, view their water usage history and receive alert notifications.

“As we continued to see more enrollments in our online account management site, we realized the need to update our interface and allow customers to more easily view their information,” said Yimi Kierman, senior director, Customer Experience and Major Accounts. “We launched this new platform in direct response to feedback from our customers, who tell us they want to more efficiently manage their accounts online.”

The Customer Portal, myaccount.amwater.com, gives customers the opportunity to take care of some of the most common reasons they need to access their accounts, from checking balances and paying bills to reviewing past water usage and scheduling appointments for some service items.

Through the portal, customers can also select to go paperless by enrolling in the company’s free paperless billing and automatic payment (also called Auto Pay) programs. These efforts help customers and the company save postage and paper costs and be better stewards of the environment.

Customers in West Virginia saw the change in their online accounts in late May, and many expressed overwhelmingly positive feedback on the platform.

“This is the best I have ever encountered with a utility webpage and I really like the availability of all needed information on the front page. Great job, West Virginia American Water.” – Dean, Cabin Creek customer

“Customer service is a top priority for us at American Water, and we believe these improvements will provide our customers with more convenient access and better account service,” said Kierman.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.