West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for New Bottle Filling Station Grant Program

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 10, 2019, 14:34 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s new Bottle Filling Station Grant program. The program will provide grants of up to $2,500 to non-profit organizations, schools and local government facilities that seek to purchase and install a public-facing, reusable bottle filling station. The grants are aimed at reducing harmful plastic waste from single-use bottles and encourages hydration and healthy living among users.

“We are excited to introduce this new grant program that will promote healthy living and environmental stewardship while reducing waste in communities in our service area,” said West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton. “These user-friendly bottle filling stations will provide an environmentally responsible way to easily refill reusable water bottles while enjoying public spaces throughout our beautiful state.”

To qualify, the applicant must be a nonprofit organization, school or local government entity.

  • The facility housing the bottle filling station must be open to the public, and the facility must be located within West Virginia American Water’s service territory. Individuals are not eligible to receive grants.

Additional information and grant applications can be found on the Bottle Filling Station Grant Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, please contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com or 304-340-2087. Applications must be postmarked by October 4, 2019. All applicants will be notified of grant decisions by late November.

