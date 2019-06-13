West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2019 Firefighting Support Grants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2019 Firefighting Support Grant program. Firefighting support grants provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in the company’s designated service areas.

“West Virginia American Water is enhancing the safety of the public by providing additional resources for our local firefighters through this grant program,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We are thankful for our partnerships with local and volunteer fire companies across the Mountain State and look forward to continuing to play a critical role in fire protection and prevention.”

In 2018, West Virginia American Water contributed $10,000 to help 12 local fire departments purchase emergency gear, lifesaving equipment, training materials and essential firefighting apparatus.

To qualify, applicants must provide a letter of application that includes the following information:

Contact information including name, email address and phone number

Description of the organization(s) seeking support, including fire company name, address of fire company and county in which the fire company is located (eligible counties include Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Webster)

Overview of the specific project to be funded

Grant amount requested (maximum $1,000)

Problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of the project

Summary of budget and other funding sources or potential funding sources

In addition to the letter of application, a completed W-9 form should be included.

Information and application requirements can be found on the Firefighting Support Grant page of the company’s website. For additional information, please contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com or (304) 340-2087. Applications must be postmarked by July 5, 2019 and recipients will be notified in August.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.