West Virginia ambulance director charged in narcotics probe

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 22, 2019, 15:11 pm

SUTTON, W.Va. (AP) – A county ambulance director in West Virginia has been arrested in a narcotics theft investigation.

WCHS-TV reports a criminal complaint filed by state police charged Braxton County ambulance EMS director Jamie Allison Mathes with obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation and grand larceny.

The complaint says a county employee saw Mathes using a syringe to inject a substance between her toes in her office.

Court records showed an ensuing office inventory of narcotics used in advanced life support determined some had been tampered with or were missing. Several used syringes also were found.

Mathes has been placed on paid administrative leave and is held on $25,000 cash bond Thursday in the Central Regional Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether Mathes has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

Tyler Barker

