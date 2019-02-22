West Virginia, Alabama to Play Home-And-Home Series

WOAY – West Virginia announced Friday afternoon they will hold a football home-and-home series with Alabama beginning in 2026.
The Crimson Tide are scheduled to visit Milan Puskar Stadium on September 5, 2026, with the Mountaineers making the trip to Tuscaloosa on September 4, 2027.
This would be the second and third all-time meetings between the two schools; Alabama won the first meeting 33-23 at the 2014 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
There are several connections between the two schools and states; Alabama’s current head coach, Nick Saban, was born in Fairmont and helped lead Monongah High School to a football state championship in 1968. West Virginia’s current athletic director, Shane Lyons, was Alabama’s Deputy Director of Athletics from 2011-15 before returning to his alma mater.
WVU is 26-25-2 all-time against SEC opponents, including last year’s 40-14 win over Tennessee in Charlotte.
The Mountaineers open the 2019 season August 31st in Morgantown against James Madison.