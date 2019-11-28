Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
West Virginia airports to receive $4.6M in funding

Tyler Barker Nov 28, 2019, 07:29 am

CHARLETON, W.Va. (AP) — Funding totaling $4.6 million has been announced for two West Virginia airports for airport runway construction and rehabilitation.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Wednesday announced the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.

MidOhio Valley Regional Airport and Greenbrier Valley Airport each were awarded $2.3 million.

Manchin, a Democrat, says the airports boost tourism and help the economy.

Capito, a Republican, said the projects will help keep the airports safe and more efficient.

