West Virginia agency to hold science fair focused on water

Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 20, 2019, 05:26 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia will hold a science fair focused on water.

On Tuesday, the state environmental department announced it’s throwing the first annual Wild and Wonderful Water Science Fair on February 17.

The event is open to fifth graders in Kanawha County. The idea is for students to get creative and come up with ways to study and protect water.

A first, second and third place winner will be chosen at the fair. Applications to participate are due on December 6 and can be found on the Department of Environmental Protection website.

