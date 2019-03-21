West Virginia Advances to CBI Quarterfinals

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – West Virginia overcame a fast start from their opponent to defeat Grand Canyon 77-63 Wednesday night in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers with 24 points, while Lamont West and Emmitt Matthews Jr. each added 11. However, Chase Harler’s three-pointer just past the midway point of the second half started a WVU run that gave them a lead they would not lose the rest of the night. Oscar Frayer led the Antelopes with 13 points.

West Virginia will host Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals Monday, after the Chanticleers defeated Howard 81-72.

In women’s basketball, Marshall won 67-64 at Davidson in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational; the Thundering Herd women visit Appalachian State on Monday. WVU women’s basketball hosts Rider Thursday in the WNIT.