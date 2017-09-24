Lawrence, Kansas (WOAY) – The Mountaineers opened their Big 12 schedule at Kansas with a win 56-34. WVU is 3-1 overall and first in the Big 12. The Mountaineers will play next at TCU on Saturday 9/30.
West Virgina vs. Kansas
By Paloma Villicana
