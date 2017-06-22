West Nile Virus Found In Mosquitos in Cabell County

Advertisement



The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said a mosquito sample tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to a news release, officials made the announcement on Wednesday that a positive sample was detected in Cabell county. Health officials said they’ve been monitoring the virus in the mosquito populations. The mosquitoes are trapped and sent to the West Virginia office of laboratory services for testing.

The Health Department is working with residents and businesses in the affected area to remove all possible mosquito breeding zones.

Health Department officials are urging residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. Officials said to follow the “four d’s”- dress (wear long sleeves and pants outdoors), deter (use repellents), dusk (avoid peak mosquito hours during dawn and dusk) and drain (remove all standing water).

Related

Comments

comments