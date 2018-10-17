Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Were You Unable To Use Youtube? Here’s why
National News

Were You Unable To Use Youtube? Here’s why

Terell BaileyBy Oct 17, 2018, 00:01 am

14
0

CALIFORNIA (AP) – YouTube’s video streaming service went out for more than an hour on Tuesday, apparently affecting locations around the world.

YouTube acknowledged the outage in a tweet at 9:41 p.m. EDT, noting that it affected YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube TV. The company said it was working on the issue and apologized for the inconvenience.

Reporters for the AP found that YouTube’s main service was working again around 10:50 p.m. EDT. Ten minutes later, YouTube tweeted again to note that service was restored but offered no details.

In reply to a query from the AP, an unsigned message from Google’s press team stated, “We don’t have anything to add beyond the tweet.”

Previous PostMega Million Drawing Third Largest Grand Prize
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X