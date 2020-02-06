Welch Mayor and other city officials monitored underpass and roads in the area during the flood

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Welch city officials were on standby this afternoon when McDowell County was placed on a state of emergency due to flooding.

High waters and debris have played a huge factor in the rising water at an underpass in Welch. Welch Mayor Harold Mcbride and other city officials spent some time monitoring the underpass and roads in the area.

“We’re just watching it right now and see how bad it’s going to come up. Two of the pumps are pumping trying to keep traffic going as long as we can. we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s probably still going to keep coming up for three-four hours even if it quit raining,” said Mcbride.

Mayor Mcbride advises all Welch residents to stay home and off the roadways