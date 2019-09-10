Welch Community Hospital Hosts Preparedness Fair

WELCH, W. Va. (WOAY)- Welch Community Hospital hosted a preparedness fair today as a part of National Preparedness Month.

Close to 30 vendors from all over Southern West Virginia set up at the fair to provide information on how individuals can be prepared in the event of an emergency. Vendors included the National Weather Service, Emergency Services, and Law Enforcement. Each had brochures and items for individuals to keep for future use.

“It gives the community information, it gives them goodies that they can take back with them and put in their preparedness bag, box, or whatever they use because they need to have a kit together that will help them. Batteries, flashlights, different things that they would need in the event of an emergency,” said 911 OES Director for McDowell County Teresa VanDyke.

VanDyke also says it is important to keep a kit full of water, food, medication, and important documents in case of an emergency.