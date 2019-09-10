Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Welch Community Hospital Hosts Preparedness Fair
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Welch Community Hospital Hosts Preparedness Fair

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 10, 2019, 17:44 pm

6
0

WELCH, W. Va. (WOAY)- Welch Community Hospital hosted a preparedness fair today as a part of National Preparedness Month.

Close to 30 vendors from all over Southern West Virginia set up at the fair to provide information on how individuals can be prepared in the event of an emergency. Vendors included the National Weather Service, Emergency Services, and Law Enforcement. Each had brochures and items for individuals to keep for future use.

“It gives the community information, it gives them goodies that they can take back with them and put in their preparedness bag, box, or whatever they use because they need to have a kit together that will help them. Batteries, flashlights, different things that they would need in the event of an emergency,” said 911 OES Director for McDowell County Teresa VanDyke.

VanDyke also says it is important to keep a kit full of water, food, medication, and important documents in case of an emergency.

Previous PostRupert Officials Say Recent Park Break-In Makes Five for the Summer
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X