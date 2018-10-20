Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Week 9 Football Scoreboard – October 19
SportsSports News

Week 9 Football Scoreboard – October 19

Matt DigbyBy Oct 20, 2018, 01:48 am

8
0

Midland Trail 26, Fayetteville 10 (Game of the Week)

Shady Spring 48, Clay County 8

Summers County 54, Pocahontas County 7

Meadow Bridge 26, Montcalm 6

Bluefield 49, Oak Hill 6

PikeView 28, Mount View 26

Capital 64, Woodrow Wilson 0

Parkersburg South 48, Greenbrier East 14

Wheeling Park 52, Princeton 20

James Monroe 38, Liberty 12

River View 44, Westside 16

Valley 48, Gilmer County 25

Sherman 42, Greenbrier West 0

Van 53, Richwood 20

Nicholas County vs. Independence – 6:00 PM Saturday at Nicholas County

 

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X