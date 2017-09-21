WOAY – Hear from the Oak Hill Red Devils as they prepare for Friday’s matchup at Fayetteville in our Game of the Week!
SportsSports FeaturesSports News
Week 5 Game of the Week Preview – Oak Hill
By Matt DigbySep 21, 2017, 00:18 am47
Previous PostTaco Bell will add alcohol to its menu at 300 locations Next PostConcord Ready for Second Road Game of 2017
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More