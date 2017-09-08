WOAY – Hear from the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles as they prepare for Friday’s matchup against Bluefield, in our Game of the Week!
SportsSports FeaturesSports News
Week 3 Game of the Week Preview – Woodrow Wilson
By Matt DigbySep 08, 2017, 00:45 am94
Previous PostFloridians getting out or getting in shelters ahead of Irma Next PostHigh School Sports Update - September 7
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More