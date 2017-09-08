WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Week 3 Game of the Week Preview – Woodrow Wilson
Week 3 Game of the Week Preview – Woodrow Wilson

Matt DigbyBy Sep 08, 2017, 00:45 am

WOAY – Hear from the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles as they prepare for Friday’s matchup against Bluefield, in our Game of the Week!

